Many Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans have been wondering how to properly ping within the game. It can be a vital mechanic that lets you get the upper edge over your opponents as seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and similar games already. After you learn how to interrogate enemies you’ll want to make sure you also know how you can utilize the ping mechanic to an equal degree. This article will take you through how to ping in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and you can also apply this knowledge in the DMZ mode.

Pinging in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

In order to ping in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 you can hold ‘up’ on the d-pad for PlayStation and Xbox users whereas on PC you can hold the ‘mouse wheel‘ or ‘Alt’ key. There will be eight specific options that let you add more nuance to your ping. The options that are available are listed below in a section for you to read through with specific information about each.

If you are just wanting to perform a quick ping, simply press the ping button/key instead of holding it down. Holding it will bring up the bigger wheel with the extra options.

Specific Ping Options in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

The following list takes you through each of the ping options with details.

Watch – This ping option simply means that there is an area you want your teammates to keep a close eye on. This can make the difference between a winning match and a losing one if an enemy team is within that area.

As can be observed, having the ping wheel options simply helps you prepare for anything that you need to let your squad know about. There are a few other ping options you may across such as inviting people to join your squad or requesting to join a squad. If you have learned how to play DMZ in solo mode you will be able to utilize these ping options.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022