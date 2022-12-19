Clash Royale has a lot of features for players to indulge themselves in however some aspects people need some help with finding such as how to play 2v2. Some players have been trying to work out what the best decks are in the experience although to others, trying to play the 2v2 modes is the most important. Thankfully, the process is nice and simple for you to follow meaning you won’t have to worry too much longer about how exactly to go about doing it. This article will take you through how to play 2v2 in Clash Royale.

Playing 2v2 in Clash Royale

In order to okay 2v2 in Clash Royale, you have to go to the main menu and press the three lines icon on the top right of the screen. Press on ‘Party’ and in the list, you will be able to find the 2v2 game modes for you to play. It should be noted that you will have to reach (King) level six before you are able to play the ‘Party’ mode.

The level of your account can be found on the top left of the main menu next to the crown symbol. You can track your level progress from there. It shouldn’t take you too long to reach level six if you are playing the regular battle mode in the game.

What is Party Mode in Clash Royale?

Party mode is just simply a more casual experience compared to the other sections of the game. It was said to be casual by the developers, in turn showing that the mode has that feel to it. This mode also allows people to join up and try some new modes. The 2v2 and 1v1 Party Mode games rotate meaning that you will get a chance to play a variety of different experiences and not just regular battles.

Of course, you’ve still got plenty of time to work out what Star Level does in the game before jumping into the modes.

Clash Royale is available at this very moment on iOS and Android.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022