Clash Royale takes a lot of strategies to compete and come out on top. Having a solid deck is crucial, and you need to have all tactics covered, such as defense, offense, and wild cards, that can help you out of a pickle. You can come up with many combinations for the cards in your deck, making it difficult to know which ones to pick. We have you covered as we will go over the best decks that cover all the essential bases, including some of the highest-ranked cards, so you’ll find yourself winning more frequently.

Best Clash Royale Decks

P.E.K.K.A. Spam Deck

This deck is excellent for players who like to play aggressively on the offense. Included in the deck is Battle Ram and Bandit card, which are the two that apply pressure to your opponent’s side of the battlefield, while the P.E.K.K.A. is perfect for your defenses on your side. Utilizing Minions is ideal for a quick takeout of all Balloons, Lavahounds, and Hordes.

P.E.K.K.A.

Bandit

Royal Ghost

Battle Ram

Minions

Zap

Poison

Electro Wizard

Hog Cycle

This is one of the best decks that rely little on defense and focuses primarily on an aggressive offense. It’s essential to study your opponent’s cards, but your only protection will be using the Cannon and Skeletons for enemies that come over to your side of the battlefield. Use Hog Rider and Ice Spirit as your push into the enemy defenses and the Musketeer on the Balloon card or Lavahound, considering it does great damage against flying troops. Also, you will have zap and fireball as a last resort to weaken enemy forces coming your way.

Hog Rider

Fireball

Zap

Cannon

Skeletons

Musketeer

Ice Spirit

X – Bow

Bridge Spam Deck

This deck is great for players wanting to focus on their defenses. There are only certain circumstances that you should consider pushing into your enemy’s side. That is when you notice that you are ahead in elixir or your opponent primarily invests on the back of his towers. This deck is all about controlling the field with your defenses, and when you see an opportunity go ahead and push with your offensive cards.

P.E.K.K.A.

Baby Dragon

Dark Prince

Magical Archer

Barbarian Barrel

Electro Wizard

Lightning

Giant Snowball

Prince Rascals Bait Deck

This is an excellent deck for baiting the opponent’s spells to make a move. Use the Prince and the Rascal as your central defensive units and your method of baiting minor spells. It is crucial to not overly commit by putting cards down and running out of elixir. Your opponent will find trouble finding ways to push against your defenses, considering this deck is built to apply pressure to avoid giving them a chance to do so. If you find yourself in trouble towards the end of the game, use the Rocket card as a finisher to clear the field.

Goblin Gang

Dart Goblin

Princess

The Log

Goblin Barrel

Royale Prince

Rocket

Rascals

Those are our picks for decks that have longevity and can handle anything that is thrown your way. Have you received the Mighty Miner card yet? If so, check out what we believe to be the strongest Mighty Miner decks in all of Clash Royale!

Clash Royale is available on iOS and Android.