Best Mighty Miner Decks in Clash Royale

There’s no doubt that the Mighty Miner card in Clash Royale is a great card to have in your deck. But you won’t win matches with just him alone. It is a defensive card, so you will want to have the rest of your deck looking nice and strong to utilize him to his full potential. Read on to find out what cards we suggest with your Mighty Miner deck.

The Best Mighty Miner Decks

There are a ton of different options you can create when customizing your deck. It is essential to have a deck that has everything you need, including a high damage output and high defense. These decks listed below are what we found to be the most reliable when it came to winning matches with Mighty Miner in Clash Royal. Keep in mind that if you have not yet found Mighty Miner, you can fill him in using the Mirror Card.

Tank Deck

This deck is great because you have Mighty Miner for the three-card cycle. This is perfect for those going for a tanky build, considering it has the highest health value out of all the champions. You have some attack range with the fireball and your drill card to dig up next to your opponent’s defenses. You also have the log in your inventory, perfect for clearing the battlefield of smaller enemies. The only downfall of this deck is you don’t have any anti-air unit.

Mighty Miner

Wall Breakers

The Log

Fireball

Skeletons

Fire Spirit

Cannons

Lava Miner Loon Deck

This deck is one of the most overpowered decks in the game. This deck is fantastic because you have a Mighty Miner involved, but it also includes Lava Hound, one of the only ground cards covering both lanes of the battlefield. Having the skeleton dragons is also helpful as they will split up and go for both your opponent’s side towers. Plus, you have a zap for anyone who crosses over. So, if you are looking for a deck to cover the most ground, this is the one for you.

Mighty Miner

Lava Hound

Tombstone

Fireball

Zap

Skeleton Dragons

Balloon

Mega Minion

Dual Lane Pressure Deck

This is a substantial deck and thrives when you go with the dual-lane pressure route. You will also have aerial support for damage along with your mighty miner, providing tank and defense. Nothing can go wrong with this deck if you put the cards out at the proper time.

Mighty Miner

Royal Recruits

Royal Hogs

Flying Machine

Fireball

Zappies

Tombstone

Barbarian Barrel

There you have it, the best Mighty Miner decks in Clash Royale. Feel free to find alternatives if you believe you should replace one card with another, but this is a good starting point. Use these decks as much as possible, and you will win more matches than ever before.

Clash Royale is available on iOS and Android.