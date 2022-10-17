What Does Star Level Do in Clash Royale?

Cards are the primary source of your power in Clash Royale. Of course, some players will always want to be stylish on top of their compelling decks. Thankfully, Supercell added a mechanic that will add style to everyone’s cards, called the Star Level. Here is everything you need to know about the newly added Star Level mechanic in Clash Royale!

The Star Level Mechanic In Clash Royale

What Is Star Level?

Star Level gives cool effects, a gold color, or outfits every time a card increases. Unfortunately, Star Level does not increase stats the same way as leveling them up. There is a specific requirement before leveling these up, which will be discussed in the next section.

How Do You Increase Star Level?

The Star Level mechanic starts at King Level 6, which is a long way if you just started playing the game. After reaching the required level, Star Points will appear on the experience bar seen on the upper left side of the screen. You can cycle through them by clicking the bar.

Star Points are used to increase the Star Level of your cards. Once you have collected a decent amount of Star Points, you can increase a Star Level of a card if they reach levels 7, 10, and 13. Here are the requirements before you can level up a card to the next Star Level:

Star Level 1 (Level 7) – 5,000 Star Points (5,000 in total)

Star Level 2 (Level 10) – 15,000 Star Points (20,000 in total)

Star Level 3 (Level 13) – 20,000 Star Points (45,000 in total)

What Are The Ways To Earn Star Points?

There are two ways to earn Star Points in Clash Royale. First, the excess max level cards will be converted into Star Points. Here are the Star Points that each max level card will reward you:

Common – 1 Star Point

Rare – 10 Star Points

Epic – 100 Star Points

Legendary – 1000 Star Points

Max-level cards bought from the shop are automatically converted to Star Points. Also, you can earn Star Points by donating cards to clanmates. This is one of the easiest ways to obtain points, so make sure to use it from time to time!

That ends the Star Level guide for Clash Royale. This mechanic might be hard to grasp, especially for new players, but it is not as complicated as you think. It is time to collect some cards and improve their cosmetics using Star Points! Do not forget to craft your deck with the best cards available in Clash Royale.

Clash Royale is available on iOS and Android.