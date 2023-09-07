How to Play NBA 2K24 Early

Image: 2K Games

NBA 2K24 is set to debut on September 8. But did you know that some players can actually make use of a neat and fully valid trick to play it one day early? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make use of the New Zealand Trick and play NBA 2K24 early.

How to Perform the New Zealand Trick and Play NBA 2K24 Early

The New Zealand Trick is a method that allows players to play games a day before they are released by simply changing their console’s region to New Zealand. In 2K24’s case, the trick can only be performed by Xbox players, as their accounts and games are not region-locked. If you live in the US, the trick will allow you to play NBA 2K24 16-17 hours early.

Related: NBA 2K24 Ratings Leak: Best OVR Players in NBA 2K24

Xbox One and Series X/S players can use the New Zealand Trick to play NBA 2K24 early by, after pre-ordering the game, heading to Settings, System, and then to Language & location. Once at Language & location, select Australia as your profile’s main region and then English (New Zealand) as your chosen language region before saving your changes. Now, just restart your console to conclude the process and wait until the game becomes available.

Although using the trick will allow you to play 2K24 early, we advise those living in the West to only use the game’s offline modes while playing it before the release in their specific regions, as the distance between you and the game’s live servers will very likely cause your Ping to skyrocket.

For those who are still unsure about which version of the game they should purchase, don’t forget to check out which is the ideal one for you in our All NBA 2K24 Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses Explained guide.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023