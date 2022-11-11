How-to-Play-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet-Early

Trainers around the globe have highly anticipated the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, despite the game being almost tangible, many players are finding it hard to wait until the last few moments before release. Luckily, there are a few ways around the release date, and there is a way trainers will be able to access the game an entire day earlier than expected. So if you’re desperate to meet Generation 9 and the Pokemon it has to offer, read on.

Can You Play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Early?

For players struggling to wait until November 18, you may be in luck with accessing the game the day before release. However, you will need to change your eShop location to do so. To browse the eShop in a different region, you need to create a secondary profile for your Nintendo Switch and link it to a Nintendo account also connected to an alternative region. For those looking to download Pokemon the day before release, set your new profile region to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, or Hong Kong. Essentially, you need access to a timezone a day ahead of your own. Once you’ve set up your new profile, you can access the eShop and download games.

To create a new profile for your Nintendo Switch, head to the Home page and go to the settings menu. From here, open System Settings and scroll down until you reach User. Select Add New User and set up a profile as you would when you set up the console. To make things easier to remember, name this User the region you are linking the account to. It’ll prompt you to connect your Nintendo Account, and then you’ll be able to access the eShop. Each time you play Pokemon from the moment it’s downloaded, you will need to do so through your region-locked account, which is something to consider if you are downloading a day early. However, if you’re willing to do whatever it takes to start exploring the secrets of Paldea, then it’s an easy process to follow.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available on Nintendo Switch from November 18.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022