Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Paradox Pokemon, Explained

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have promised players an entirely new approach to the Pokemon franchise, and outside of its cast of new professors and students and a wide variety of new Pokemon to catch, there are several new Pokemon forms that players should prepare to encounter within Paldea. After being threatened by the intimidating scale of Titan Pokemon, Paradox Pokemon are the latest discovery in the mix, and their backstories encapsulate the unique identity of both mainline games. So if you’re curious about what exactly Paradox Pokemon are, read on.

What are Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Paradox Pokemon is a new form of monster that will debut in Generation 9. These Pokemon forms are said to be present in both the past and the future, but over time they have adapted drastic differences to the Pokemon we have known throughout our experience with the franchise. Unlike Titan Pokemon, which are seen to dwell in parts of Paldea, Paradox Pokemon appear to pose a much more significant threat to trainers than standard Titans. The species are logged in a sketchbook that corresponds to both games, so players of Scarlet and Violet are expected to have a unique experience from one another.

The first look players have received of Paradox Pokemon are Great Tusk and Iron Treads. Both these forms are variations of Donphan from the past (Great Tusk) and future (Iron Treads.) Which explains why their appearance is so drastically different from one another, yet they are a form of the same Pokemon. In addition, the emphasis on past vs. future coincides with Koraidon and Miraidon and symbolizes that both Scarlet and Violet will have a different roster of Paradox Pokemon. However, each monster will have a similar name to Great Tusk, making it more exciting to guess which Pokemon the title is a reference to rather than directly stating.

Each Paradox Pokemon will take an individual spot in the Paldean Pokedex, and since they are exclusive to each title, trainers will need to rely on trades to complete their collection. For example, if Paradox Pokemon from Violet are expected to mirror the design of Miraidon, trainers can expect to face off with a cast of robot-like creatures, while trainers playing through Scarlet will encounter Pokemon with a more untamed, frantic appearance.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022