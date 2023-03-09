How to Play Renato Lyra in Dead by Daylight: Perks, Counters, and More

Image: Behaviour Interactive

Renato Lyra is Dead by Daylight’s newest Survivor, released in Chapter 27, titled Tools of Torment, on March 7. His perks provide benefits like moving faster when near a chase, instantly recovering from the Exhausted Status Effect, and hiding the scratches of himself and the survivor who just finished healing him. Chapter 27 will also release a second survivor, his older sister Thalita Lyra, and a new Killer called The Skull Merchant. Here is everything you need to know about the Renato Lyra’s, perks, counters, and more.

How to Play Renato Lyra in Dead by Daylight

Here is Renato Lyra’s character profile:

Gender : Male

: Male Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Iridescent Shard: 9,000

9,000 Auric Cells: 500

Renato Lyra Perks

Renato Lyra’s three unique perks have been listed below.

Blood Rush

Your mind and body are honed for remarkable feats, allowing you to push through with extra effort when necessary. Once you are one Hook away from instant death, Blood Rush activates:

Press the Active Ability button to lose a Health State and instantly recover from the Exhausted Status Effect .

to lose a Health State and instantly recover from the . Causes the Broken Status Effect for 28/24/20 seconds while you automatically heal back to Healthy.

for while you automatically heal back to Healthy. Cancels the healing effect upon taking damage.

Blood Rush is disabled for the remainder of the Trial after use.

Team Work: Collective Stealth

When someone helps you out, you respond in kind. Whenever another Survivor finishes healing you, Teamwork: Collective Stealth activates, and both you and the Survivor who healed you benefit from the following effect:

Suppresses your Scratch Marks for as long as you stay within 12 meters of one another or one of you loses a Health State.

Teamwork: Collective Stealth has a 180/160/140-second cool-down. Survivors can only be affected by one instance of Teamwork: Collective Stealth at a time.

Background Player

You are not usually the center of attention and in some cases, this can be a good thing. When another Survivor is picked up, Background Player activates for the next 10 seconds:

When you start running, break into a sprint at 150 % of your normal Running Movement speed for 4 seconds.

Background Player causes the Exhausted Status Effect for 60/50/40 seconds and cannot be used when Exhausted.

Related: Skull Merchant Abilities, Perks, and Killer Guide

Renato Lyra Counters

Here is how to counter Renato Lyra and his three unique perks.

Blood Rush

You can counter Blood Rush by using perks that will cause Renato to constantly go into the Exhausted Status Effect since Blood Rush deactivates for the remainder of the Trial after being used. For example, Blood Echo will give the Hemorrhage and Exhausted Status Effects for 45 seconds to all other injured Survivors when you hook a Survivor.

For a double whammy, you could use Septic Touch to negate the effects of both Blood Echo and Team Work: Collective Stealth, as the perk will cause Survivors performing the Healing action while inside of your Terror Radius to suffer from the Blindness and Exhausted Status Effects for 6/8/10 seconds after the Healing action is interrupted.

Team Work: Collective Stealth

Like Thalita’s perk, you can punish the Survivor being healed and the Survivor doing the healing by using perks that either reveal them, slowing their healing speed, or making healing harder by increasing skill checks. Remember, this perk activates after the healing process has been fully completed.

Related: How to Play Thalita Lyra in Dead by Daylight: Perks, Counters, and More

You can counter Team Work: Power of Two by using perks that affect the ability of survivors to heal each other or reveal their location to you when healing. For example, Nurses Calling will show you the Auras of Renato and the survivor doing the healing within a range of 20/24/28 meters. They may not show you their scratch marks, but you won’t need them anyways. The Coulrophobia perk also reduces the Healing speed of survivors by 30/40/50% when they are within your Terror Radius.

Background Player

You can counter Background Player by using any perks that punish a player from being within your Terror Radius or a certain distance from your position while picking up or carrying another survivor. Awakened Awareness shows you the Auras of all other Survivors within 16/18/20 meters of your location while carrying a survivor, for instance.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023