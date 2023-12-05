How to Prestige in Phasmophobia

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you getting a little too good at ghost-hunting? Try Phasmophobia‘s prestige option to bring life back to the game.

Level Prestige in Phasmophobia

When you reach level 100, you’ll be given the option to prestige. If you decide to prestige, you’ll reset your level, items, and money, and gain minor cosmetics. If you don’t, you can level up to 999, but there’s no added benefit to this.

How Phasmophobia’s Prestige System Works

Players earn XP from finishing contracts— guessing the ghost correctly, taking pictures, completing objectives, and collecting bones. With enough XP, players will level up, eventually unlocking new upgrades for their equipment. Upon reaching level 100, players can prestige, or simply continue leveling. However, after level 100, there are no additional upgrades to items, and thus no in-game benefit to doing so.

The amount of XP required to level up increases for every level, except after level 100, which each level requires around 5000 XP. To get from level one to level 100, you would need about 300,000 XP overall.

If you decide to prestige, you’ll start over at level one and lose your unlocked and upgraded equipment and money. You will gain an additional loadout slot, a badge, a patch, and a new title for your ID card. While you can choose to prestige at any time after level 100, be certain because there’s no way to undo this choice. You can repeat the prestige process up to 20 times.

Should I Prestige?

If you’re feeling a bit bored with your upgraded equipment and don’t mind starting fresh, we recommend the prestige. You gain some extra cosmetics— badge, patch, title— but nothing else. If the thought of starting all over again is unappealing and you’d rather not restart the grind, you can simply keep leveling. See you at level 999.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023