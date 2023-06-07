Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

In Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode, players are able to study under all of the game’s playable characters in order to learn their fighting styles as well as more about them. But is there a way to reach 100 Bond level fast in the game? Now, here’s how to reach maximum bond level fast in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

How to Max Out Your Bond Level Fast in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

The quickest way to raise your bond level with your masters in Street Fighter 6 World Tour can be done by giving them their favorite gifts, as each of them will increase their bond by 5 Points. Overall, you will need to buy 20 gifts in order to max out a character’s trust level without doing side quests or sparring.

Differently form each character’s unique gift, which rewards you with 40 Points, you don’t need to complete side quests in order to get the 5 Point gifts, which can be farmed by purchasing them from merchants all over the world. You can check out the best gift for each master in our Favorite Gifts for Each Master in Street Fighter 6 guide.

How to Increase Your Style Rank Fast in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Differently from your bond level, which will allow you to learn more about the masters and unlock their classic costumes, leveling up your Style Rank will allow you to learn each character’s Signature Super Arts, and more.

With that said, you can increase your Style Rank fast by first consuming either a Milkshake or a Blueberry Smoothie. You will be able to order the Milkshake immediately after completing the Drone Delivery Side Quest and Unlocking the Deliveires App.

Once you consume either item, just equip your desired fighting style and challenge opponents. Many of the fights will also allow you to get large amounts of Style EXP through challenges, so don’t overlook those when challenging an opponent.

For those who already maxed out a Style, you will be able to transfer the excess EXP gained to other Styles by heading to Status and then to Masters.

This guide was made while playing Street Fighter 6 on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023