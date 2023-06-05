How to Unlock Cammy as a Master Early in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

It is safe to say that among the wide array of iconic characters featured on Street Fighter’s 6 World Tour mode, very few are as beloved as Cammy. But given that differently from Ryu and Chun-Li, the current Delta Red commander is not automatically featured as part of the game’s main storyline, how can you unlock her? Now, here’s how to unlock Cammy as a master early on in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

How to Unlock Cammy as a Master in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

You will be able to unlock Cammy as a master in Street Fighter 6 from chapter 7.1 onwards, as you will need to have unlocked the Metro City subway system. Once you do that, just head down to the subway on Beat Street, which will trigger the Special Unit Del- Side Mission.

Once you unlock the mission, you will be able to unlock Cammy by completing it and then visiting King Street in London. To be more specific, after reaching the area, a cutscene will play out and you will be able to talk to Cammy and ask her to be your master. After completing the mission, you will also get 10 Flight Tickets and 5,000 Zenny.

To Recap, here’s how to unlock Cammy as a Master in World Tour:

Complete the game’s chapter 6.1, Hard Reboot.

Head down to the subway station on Beat Street to trigger the Special Unit Del- Side Mission.

Complete the Mission.

Head to London.

Talk to Cammy to become her student.

Now that you know how to unlock Cammy as a mater early on in Street Fighter 6, don’t forget to also check out what is the best gift for her, so that you can unlock all of her abilities and her classic costume fast.

This guide was made while playing Street Fighter 6 on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on June 5th, 2023