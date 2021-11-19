How to Recruit Miss Fortune in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Ruined King, being a League of Legends Story, is filled with familiar Champions from Runeterra. Not the least of which is Miss Sara Fortune. As the game begins, you will play a tutorial as Miss Fortune, but you won’t actually get to have her on your team for a while. With just a teaser of Miss Fortune’s power and abilities at the beginning of the game, you’ll definitely want to have her on your team. Here is how to recruit Miss Fortune in Ruined King.

With a surprise release at the Riot Forge showcase on Nov. 16, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is unexpected, but much appreciated. From the creators of Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders Genesis, Airship Syndicate has teamed up with Riot Forge to deliver a one-of-a-kind League of Legends-style turn-based RPG. Yes, this game stands on its own and no, you don’t need to know anything about League of Legends to play it. If you’re looking for guides on how to catch fish or solve The Way is Shut quest, look no further, and many more are on their way to help you master Ruined King.

How to Recruit Miss Fortune in Ruined King

Miss Fortune is an incredible Champion in ruined King. In order to recruit her to your team, you will need to play a good chunk of the game. About six hours in, at around 40% completion of the game, you will be able to unlock Miss Fortune just by playing the story. She becomes a member of your team after you complete the quests within the Grey Harbor area. Once you return to the Fortune Estate and tell Miss Fortune that Gangplank is back and working with the Black Mist, she will reluctantly join your quest.

How to Play Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune is a Champion that focuses on damage and buffs. She is best at obliterating multiple targets at once instead of dealing heavy damage on one enemy like Yasuo, for the most part. To best utilize her build, you can focus on increasing her Haste with her Strut buffs so that she is hard to hit. You could also focus solely on increasing her Crit Rate, making all of her attacks hit way harder. The Crit Rate strategy pairs especially well with Yasuo’s Crit buffs.

A good way to play her is utilizing her Tapped abilities, which basically adds extra damage to enemies marked with Tapped. While one of your allies taunts and defends, you can use Double Up to deal damage and mark two enemies with Tapped. Then the next turn, you could use Heart Breaker to deal massive damage to a single Tapped enemy. Ruined King is excellent because you can constantly customize how you play with individual Champions and as a team.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2021