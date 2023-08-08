How to Remove Dead Party Members in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of mechanics to get to grips with but carrying dead bodies around in your party like a disturbing courier likely wasn’t on your list of possibilities in the game. If you like many are wondering what to actually do with the dead party members you may have then you are in luck. This article will take you through if it is possible to remove Dead Party Members in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Can You Remove Dead Party Members in Baldur’s Gate 3?

No, it is not possible to remove any of your Dead Party members in Baldur’s Gate 3. Effectively this means that any time you have one of your Party Members dies, you will be using up a party member slot for no reason. Usually, you have to travel back to camp and then switch out a Party Member by talking to them first but…you can’t do that with someone who is dead.

This leaves quite a conundrum for players and it is unknown at the moment if Larian Studios will look into adding any dead-party member removal system. There are however ways around this but it doesn’t involve being able to remove them in any way. I know that this may be quite an issue for some so here are some ways that you can rectify the issue.

What to Do With Dead Party Members in Baldur’s Gate 3

The easiest way to fix the issue of the dead party member is to (surprisingly) revive them. The quickest method to revive a party member, if you don’t have the Revivify Spell or a scroll of it, is by speaking to Withers in your camp. You can revive a dead party member for 200 gold pieces by speaking to Withers and afterward, your party slot will be nicely in use again.

To utilize the services of Withers you will first have to reach the Dank Crypt which is extremely early in the game so by the time you are reading this article, it is likely Withers is in your camp. Now that you know how to deal with dead party members in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s time to get back to adventuring!

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023