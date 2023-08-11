How to Remove Stuck Exclamation Marks on Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

When a companion needs to talk to you in Baldur’s Gate 3, they’ll have an exclamation mark above their head. Your party members usually always have something to say about current events, but when they have an exclamation mark, you know it’s something really important that will most likely progress their personal questline or advance your relationship with them. Because exclamation marks are so important in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s super frustrating that they sometimes get permanently stuck above a party member’s head.

While Larian Studios hasn’t patched this bug yet, there are ways to fix this issue and prevent it from happening in the future. If your party member has a stuck exclamation mark above their head in your Baldur’s Gate 3 adventure, this guide will help you solve your headache.

How to Remove Companion Exclamation Marks in Baldur’s Gate 3

Exclamation marks are normally removed by talking to your companions and exhausting all of the important dialogue options. That’s the first thing you should do if you want to get rid of the icon. Make sure you have selected every single dialogue option until the only choice that remains is the one that adds or removes that companion from the party.

If your companion still has an exclamation mark floating above their head after that, then you’re going to be stuck with it for a while. It usually remedies itself after a few long rests or by progressing further in the main story, so just keep playing and passing the time until it remedies itself. If you really want it gone, then you can try reloading an older save before it appeared if you haven’t journeyed too far after that point.

In the very worst case scenario, the party member’s exclamation mark will remain until the next major part of their personal questline. This usually involves a cutscene playing at camp or a discovery being made in a new region, so again, just keep playing the game and your companion will eventually have new dialogue options that will remove the exclamation mark. Any of your party members can become afflicted by this bug, but the most common three are Astarion, Shadowheart, and Wyll.

How to Get Rid of Wyll’s Exclamation Mark

This bug seems to mostly affect Wyll, but there’s thankfully a workaround that lets you avoid it happening in the first place with everyone’s favorite Warlock. Early in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can find a dead NPC named “Dead Zealot of the Absolute” with a letter on their corpse.

Reading this letter will prompt dialogue from Wyll, but the game bugs out and permanently marks him with an exclamation mark from then on. To fix Wyll’s exclamation mark problem, reload a save before reading the letter and avoid it at all costs.

Another topic that can force Wyll to get stuck with an exclamation mark is the Grand Duke quest line. If you learn about the Grand Duke being taken to Moonrise Towers, Wyll can become permanently scarred by an exclamation mark because there are multiple ways to learn this information and the game doesn’t register that you’ve talked to Wyll about it. It’s a frustrating bug, but some players have reported that heading to the Mountain Pass that leads to the Shadow Cursed Lands in the second half of Act 1 can remove the exclamation mark from Wyll.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023