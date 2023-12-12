Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The ability to build your own piece of land and invite many of your favorite NPCs to join as villagers is one of the cornerstones of the LEGO Fortnite experience. But since the mode has a limit to the number of villagers you can have across your world, knowing how to remove them is as vital as knowing how to invite them in.

To help you make space for your favorites, here’s a quick guide on how to remove villagers in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Remove Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

You can remove villagers from any of your active villages in LEGO Fortnite by finding and destroying their assigned beds before heading to them and starting a conversation. Doing that will prompt them to bring up that they no longer have a bed and will be leaving your village if none is provided within a set amount of in-game days. To confirm your choice and let your chosen villager (or villagers) go, just wait until the time is up.

Related: How to Fix Disappearing Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

What is the Maximum Number of Villagers You Can Have in LEGO Fortnite?

You can have a maximum of 15 villagers across all of your active villages in LEGO Fortnite, with each of them being able to house up to 5 NPCs once at level 10. That limit stays even when playing in a shared world with other players, so if you don’t want to keep your friends from having their own, make sure not to overcrowd your villages.

To make the most out of the limit when playing solo, I recommend that you place around 2 villagers in each village you create. This will allow you to reap the benefits of having multiple moderately crowded villages while also making sure you will have companions close by as you advance in your playthrough.

Now that you know how to remove villagers and save space for your favorites in the mode, don’t forget to also check out How to Move Your LEGO Fortnite Village.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PC and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023