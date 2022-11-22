Are you wondering how to reset your perks in Evil West? Evil West offers a pretty in-depth leveling system through a perk tree and an upgrade tree. These trees allow you to upgrade your character’s abilities and weapons to become an even more dangerous vampire hunter. In addition, you may want to experiment with different weapon builds based on your level, obtaining enough Bucks to upgrade, and the different types of enemies and bosses you are fighting. Luckily, you can easily reset your perks once you progress the Evil West’s story far enough. Here is everything you need to know about resetting your perks in Evil West.

How to Rest Your Perks in Evil West

Perk tree uses points you earn as you level up by destroying enemies and completing Evil West’s main story missions. There is also an upgrade tree on which you can spend Evil West’s in-game currency, called Bucks. Both trees are essential to how successful of a vampire slayer you are in-game, as you can make Jesse extremely powerful by utilizing powerful combos and upgrades for your weapons and abilities. You can reset both trees at no cost by visiting Virgil’s Workshop in Calico, the Evil West’s hub town.

Before you can access the respeccing machine in Virgil’s lab, you will need to progress the main story by completing missions. You will unlock Virgil’s lab after completing mission number four and gaining access to Evil West’s main hub town, Calico. After you do, look for the blue, glowing machine that looks like a fancy jukebox in Virgil’s lab. Next, Jesse will insert his gauntlet into the respeccing machine as a visual confirmation that your perk and upgrade trees were reset. After that, you can change your perk and upgrade trees however you see fit. Repeat this process as often as you want until you find the perfect vampire-slaying build for Jesse.

Evil West is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S Series.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022