Are you wondering how to earn bucks in Evil West to upgrade your character’s weapons? Purchases and upgrades in Evil West cost a lot of Bucks, which are the in-game currency. Unfortunately, there isn’t a proper way to farm bucks, and there are a limited amount, so you must know precisely how to earn Bucks when you have the chance. Here is everything you need to know about how to earn Bucks in Evil West.

How to Earn Bucks in Evil West

Exploration is the primary way to earn Bucks in Evil West. You will want to explore every portion of a map, which won’t take long since the game is a bit linear. Bucks are spread throughout maps in different ways, which we will cover below. If you feel you missed any loot or collectibles, you can replay a mission to find them.

Earn Bucks Through Exploration

Evil West may seem like a linear game, but there is still much to explore. Remember that once you reach a specific part of the map, you cannot return unless you replay missions. So when you see glowing chains on areas like climbable walls, you will know that you are about to reach a point on the map that you can’t turn back.

You will find Bucks in places like alcoves, hidden behind breakable walls, and inside boxes. Another good place to find additional Bucks is the bodies of poor souls who were hung. You will see the bodies glowing in yellow light, which means you can shoot the ropes. The bodies will drop loot like Bucks.

Earn Bucks by Replaying Missions

The lore menu provides a lot of invaluable information, like the number of Bucks pickups on a map and how many you found. You can earn Bucks by replaying missions to find any Bucks you may have missed during your first playthrough. You can replay a mission by accessing the Lore tab in the game’s main menu.

Evil West is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S Series.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022