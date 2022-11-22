Are you wondering what the best Zapper build in Evil West is so you can easily slay those pesky vampires? One of Evil West’s best weapons is a melee weapon called the Gauntlet. This melee weapon requires you to get up close and personal with vampires but sets you up for some fun combos, especially in co-op, significantly when you upgrade it with the Zapper. The Zapper is an upgrade to Evil West’s melee weapon, the Gauntlet, which provides you with additional abilities and significant perk upgrades to help you kill those vampires quickly. Here is everything you need to know about the best Zapper build in Evil West.

The Best Zapper Build in Evil West

The Zapper upgrade to the Gauntlet unlocks two of the best abilities in the game, which are the Zapp Pull and the Zapper Dash. The Zapper Pull will pull vampires to you, and our build will work in tandem with this ability. Likewise, the Zapper Dash allows you to dash to vampires. Depending on how many vampires there are and the environment you are in will determine which of these two abilities you will use.

Zapper Build Perks

This Zapper build will focus on the Electrocution status effect, one of the only ways to stun vampires effectively. You will unlock Electrocution when you upgrade the Gauntlet with the Zapper. Here are the following perks and upgrades you will want to unlock to fully utilize the Electrocution status effect provided by the Zapper upgrade to the Gauntlet. You will want to unlock these perks and upgrades in this order:

Fists of Steel: Increase the damage of the Zapper’s succeeding punch significantly.

Increase the damage of the Zapper’s succeeding punch significantly. Great Finish: An energy pickup is guaranteed when you execute finishing blows to enemies who have 0 health.

An energy pickup is guaranteed when you execute finishing blows to enemies who have 0 health. Say Cheese!: An upgrade to the Crippling Rod that allows you to stun multiple enemies for a longer duration, allowing you to execute more punches to finish them off.

An upgrade to the Crippling Rod that allows you to stun multiple enemies for a longer duration, allowing you to execute more punches to finish them off. Quake Punch: Unleashes a huge electrical wave for lots of damage after punching the ground with your Zapper.

Unleashes a huge electrical wave for lots of damage after punching the ground with your Zapper. Wireless Transmission: Provides amplified damage after you smash the skull of a previous enemy.

Provides amplified damage after you smash the skull of a previous enemy. Wider Audience: You will stun several enemies after using the Zapper pull ability.

Evil West is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S Series.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022