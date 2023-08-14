How to Save Alfira in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Dark Urge Origin Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Playing as the Dark Urge in Baldur’s Gate 3 puts the lives of many innocent people at risk whenever your party ventures into a new location. One such life is Alfira, a Bard from the Druid Grove in Act 1. She’s your first murder victim as the Dark Urge. Regardless of whether you meet her in the Emerald Grove or not, Alfira will surprise your party at camp and ask if she join you.

Before you know it, you black out and awaken to find her mangled corpse. You can save her from her grisly fate with a smart loophole, however. Keep reading on to learn how to save Alfira the Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Save Alfira in Baldur’s Gate 3

While your first Dark Urge murder is unavoidable, Alfira doesn’t have to be the victim. To save her life, someone else must be eliminated in her stead. Thankfully, this someone is a complete nobody.

Related: PSA: The Dark Urge Isn’t Recommended for First Time Baldur’s Gate 3 Players

To save Alfira in Baldur’s Gate 3, find her in the Druid Grove and knock her out using non-lethal damage. Do this right before she comes to your camp, which is after resolving the main situation at the Druid Grove. The easiest way to do this is to reload your latest save when she arrives at your camp.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With Alfira unconscious, she won’t be able to make it to your camp and you won’t be able to hurt her. However, the event still triggers at camp that night, just with a new person. The game has a failsafe in place to ensure you’ll still get the first Dark Urge murder scene even if something happens to Alfira, and that failsafe is a Dragonborn named Quil. He’ll arrive at your camp in Alfira’s stead, and you can kill him instead.

Does Killing Quil Affect Anything?

Quil doesn’t appear anywhere else in the game and is a complete stranger that just happens to wander upon your camp, so killing him doesn’t have any long-term consequences. Plus, you’ll still get the Deathstalker Mantle as a reward for taking his life too.

There are many more murders awaiting you if you’re playing as the Dark Urge in Baldur’s Gate 3, and failing to give in to your urges will only cause you to lose control and hurt people anyway. It’s a rough playthrough for sure, but there are clever loopholes for a few of the killings if you put your mind to it. Above all else though, everything falls to the roll of the dice, so save your Inspiration and make sure you’ve got the right Proficiencies for your character.

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023