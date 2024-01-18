How to Sign Up for The Wuthering Waves Second Closed Beta Test | Wuthering Waves CBT2 Sign-Up Guide

Image: Kuro Games

Almost a year after the game’s last, Kuro Game announced a second Closed Beta Test for Wuthering Waves, set to allow players to check out the game’s revamped UI, as well as its improved graphics and much more.

But when will the Wuthering Waves CBT2 start? And more importantly, how can you sign up for it? Here’s how to sign up for the Wuthering Waves second beta test.

How to Sign Up for the Wuthering Waves Second Closed Beta Test

You can apply for the second beta test of Wuthering Waves by first heading to the game’s Recruitment Page. Once there, select Apply for CTB2 and inform your Google, X, or Apple account before selecting the Apply for CTB2 option once more and then filling out the Closed Beta questionnaire to finalize your application. You can sign up for the CBT2 until February 7th, 2024.

You will be notified if you are among the chosen participants for the CBT2 through your email. You will also be able to check out if you are among the lucky ones by heading to the Test’s Qualification Inquiry Page once available. The start date for the test will be informed in the future.

All Wuthering Waves CBT2 Platforms

You can take part in the Wuthering Waves CBT2 on both Mobile devices and PC. The option to pick which devices you wish to play on will be given during the CBT2 recruitment questionnaire. Once available, the CBT2 will weigh around 12 GB on mobile and 25 GB on PC.

Wuthering Waves Closed Beta Test 2 System Requirements

You can check out both the minimum and the recommended system requirements for the Wuthering Waves CBT2 below, according to its official FAC page.

Platform Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements PC Windows 10 64-bit / Equipped with a ninth-generation Intel I5 or a Ryzen 2700 / GPU: 16 GB Geforce 1060 or RX570. Windows 10 64-bit / Equipped with a ninth-generation Intel I7 or a Ryzen 3700 processor and a 16GB Geforce 2060 or RX5700X graphic card. iOS iPhone 11+ / IOS 13+ iPhone 13+ / iOS 15+ Android Android Nougat + The device must have a processor equal in performance to either the Snapdragon 835 or the MediaTek G71/72 Android Nougat + The device must have a processor of equal performance to any Snapdragon Gen1+ to Gen3.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2024