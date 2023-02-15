How to Solve A Bird in the Hand Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a new open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe. It features a variety of puzzles throughout the game, including the A Bird in the Hand puzzle. This is a late-game puzzle that can be found in the south of Brocburrow, and while it doesn’t require some lockpicking skills using Alohomora, your puzzle-solving skills will still be put to the test due to how tricky and confusing it can be. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to solve A Bird in the Hand puzzle.

A Bird in the Hand Puzzle Solution in Hogwarts Legacy

The objective of A Bird in the Hand puzzle is to move the outer and inner pillars to the correct location by paying attention to the symbols that light up at the door. To do this, first, you need to place the scholar’s moonstone on the pillar in the middle by pressing “E.” After that, a light will illuminate the area around you, and you’re ready to line up the two pillars.

You can do this using the Accio spell, which allows you to pull the pillars around the place. For starters, you can try working on the outer pillar first. Make sure that you place the outer pillar between these two symbols below.

Once you have placed the outer pillar between the correct symbols, you can move on to the inner pillar. Again, use the Accio spell to move it around, and make sure that you place it in the exact position as shown in the image below. Successfully doing this will open the entrance ahead of you, allowing you to proceed with your main quest.

That’s all you need to do to solve the A Bird in the Hand puzzle. With patience, you’ll be able to line up all the pillars and complete the quest in no time. Just remember to keep your eyes open for symbols on the door and ground when placing them, and you’ll be well on your way to success. Good luck!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023