Alohomora is a spell in the Harry Potter universe that can unlock a wide range of locks, doors, chests, and secret passages. In Hogwarts Legacy, it is one of the most useful spells to help you get the best gears from locked places and advance through the game. However, those hoping you can open locks just by casting the spell, like in the Harry Potter movies, would be utterly disappointed. The way this spell works in Hogwarts Legacy requires a lockpicking technique. Mastering the technique can be difficult, but there’s an easy method to lockpick with Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Open Locks with Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

When you use the Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be prompted to lockpick by moving cogwheels. This task can be daunting at first, but once you know how everything works, it’s a piece of cake. Before advancing further, you need to understand the basics of moving the cogwheels, such as below.

Moving the outer green cogwheel with Q and E will move the small cogwheel on the bottom right.

Moving the inner red cogwheel with A and D will move the smaller cogwheel on the bottom left.

Your goal is to make both small cogwheels on the bottom move simultaneously by controlling the outer green and inner red cogwheels. Now that you know how the controls work, it’s essential to understand that working on one cogwheel at a time is the easiest way to lockpick. For starters, you’ll want to start from the outer green cogwheel and then make your way through the rest.

Your first task should be focusing on controlling the outer green cogwheel to get the small cogwheel on the bottom right moving. Pressing Q will move the outer layer of the cogwheel counter-clockwise while pressing E will move it clockwise. You’ll want to keep pressing Q or E until you notice the small cogwheel on the bottom right moving, even for just an inch.

When that happens, you need to stop immediately and make your way to find the “sweet spot” by using your directional keys to get the bottom cogwheel to move continuously. You will know when you are close to the sweet spot because you will notice the small cogwheel move for a split second.

Once you have identified the spot closest to the sweet spot, you no longer need to hold your directional keys. Instead, you can just slowly tap them until you find it. When you succeed, the small cogwheel will move continuously and emanate a glowing green aura, and you can start working on the inner red cogwheel.

For this, you can repeat the same steps as above. However, instead of holding Q and E, you’ll need to press A and D to move this part of the cogwheel. Once you get both of the small cogwheels at the bottom to move simultaneously, you’ll be able to open the lock.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023