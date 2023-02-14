Are you wondering how to solve the Hall of Heordiana puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy to finish the side quest from Sophronia? Hogwarts Legacy is filled with fun puzzles to solve like the Hippogriff Marks the Spot and the Solved by the Bell quests. This is no different from the Hall of Herodiana side quest. In fact, this side quest gives you three puzzles to solve. This may sound challenging, but it isn’t because we have all the steps you need to solve it quickly. In addition, after solving each puzzle, you will be rewarded with an appearance for gear inspired by the iconic style of Herodiana herself. So then, let’s get started. Here is how to solve the Hall of Herodiana puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Complete the Hall of Herodiana in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you begin solving puzzles, you will need to follow these steps:

Talk to Sohpronia Franklin to initate the quest. Next, follow the quest marker and use Depulso to reveal the entrance to the Hall of Herodiana. There are three puzzles for you to solve in the Hall of Herodiana. To proceed with the quest you will need to solve them in a specific order, which we will explain below.

Hall of Herodiana Puzzle # 1

To solve the first puzzle, you must cast Depulso on the block to push it against the far wall. After doing so, you can now climb and reach the door which leads to the first treasure chest.

Hall of Herodiana Puzzle # 2

You can solve the second puzzle following these steps:

Cast Accio on the blocks located on the right side of the room This will fling them to the left side of the room Cast Depulso on the blocks on the left side of the room This will push them forward Cast Accio on the blocks on the left side of the room This will fling them to the right side of the room Climb the blocks and exit the room Open the second treasure chest to finish the second puzzle

Note: If you need to reset the room, you can shoot the spinning cube on the roof with a basic wand attack.

Hall of Herodiana Puzzle # 3

You can solve the third puzzle following these steps:

Cast Accio on the block This will move it to the right side of the room Cast Depulso on the block This will push the block to the other side of the room Climb onto the stationary blocks in the middle of the room Cast Accio on the block you just pushed with your Depulso spell This will move it to the left side of the room Climb onto the block you just moved with your Accio spell over to the stationary white block Reset the room by hitting the spinning cube Cast Accio on the block This will move it across the room Cast Accio on the block again This will move it over to the left side of the room Climb over to the third exit and open the third treasure chest to finish the third puzzle

Exit the Hall of Herodiana and return to Sophronia to turn in the quest.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023