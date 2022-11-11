Although the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok is filled with breathtaking visuals, navigating through it is not a walk in the park. Monsters and bosses roam in almost every corner of the world, waiting to strike you. Some of them may be easy to defeat, but some monsters require you to stun them repeatedly to avoid getting killed. After all, this game requires more than simply smashing buttons on your controller to attack and defeat the enemies. To ensure survival, you must also know how to quickly stun enemies in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Stun Enemies in God of War Ragnarok Quickly

Knowing how to stun enemies in God of War Ragnarok quickly will be a lifesaver during combat. For starters, you need to focus on their health bar first. Generally, monsters have two health bars. The green one indicates their general health, which will decrease the more damage you deal. Meanwhile, the gray bar below it is their stun bar. The more you successfully land your hits, the faster it will fill up and enable you to stun the monster.

Keep in mind that not all monsters can be stunned. Some monsters, such as the Nightmare Parasites, usually die before you can stun them due to their low health. So, you can focus solely on dealing damage to those monsters. Meanwhile, bosses and other challenging monsters possess a large amount of health, allowing you to stagger them for a short time.

Now that you know the basics, let’s move on to executing the stun on the monsters. To fill up the stun bar, you need to hit the monsters with Kratos’ shield and bare hand combo. This is the quickest way to fill the stun bar, but it has a drawback due to the lack of damage. Ideally, you’ll want to try alternating between attacking with your weapon and hitting the monster with your shield and bare hand for the best results.

Once you have successfully filled the stun bar, the enemy will be unable to move, leaving it vulnerable for a few seconds. This moment is your chance to press R3 on your controller to trigger a finisher attack on the enemy.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022