How to Survive Blackhole Lab in Party Animals

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Party Animals is an addictive new physics-based multiplayer game that features many fun and challenging levels, and few are as fun or challenging as Blackhole Lab. The namesake gimmick of the stage is an incredibly memorable setpiece that allows players to float through the air like dandelion seeds for a few glorious seconds. Unfortunately, it can also be a frustrating obstacle to overcome if you don’t know how to avoid being pulled into its event horizon. Here’s how to survive a round in Blackhole Lab in Party Animals.

How to Stay Alive on Blackhole Lab in Party Animals

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Blackhole Labs is one of many Party Animal levels where you win by staying alive longer than your opponents. This is easier said than done because of the black hole in the center of the ring-shaped arena. Every minute or so, the black hole flares to life, yanking everything that isn’t nailed down up into the air and trapping them into a decaying orbit that slowly pulls them towards the singularity. While you can’t be sucked into the black hole itself, you will fall into the abyss in the center of the arena if you’re too close to the black hole when it goes dormant again.

Fortunately, there are a few ways you can escape the inescapable pull of gravity long enough to outlast your opponents. The first is grabbing onto one of the many pieces of debris scattered across the arena. These objects are heavier and are pulled into the black hole much slower than you are. That said, I found out the hard way that things closer to the ring’s inner edge will drift over the abyss, so try to grab onto the debris farthest away from the back hole.

Another way to survive is by grabbing the big chain connected to the floor. This chain is the only thing in the arena that won’t be pulled into the black hole, so holding onto it is a surefire way to avoid death by gravity. Of course, other players will probably start heading for the chain once the black hole starts sparking to life, so be ready to fight for purchase.

No matter what method you use to avoid being pulled to your doom, you’ll want to keep an eye on your stamina meter. Holding onto anything that isn’t a weapon drains your stamina, measured by the ring around your character icon, and you will lose your grip if your energy runs out. You can also grab other players if you can’t get to a piece of debris in time, but they can kick you off, so try and keep one uncontested debris piece close at all times.