How to Switch Ships in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield players will likely spend a lot of their time working on building the perfect ship for them and once you have finished up I wouldn’t be surprised if you easily want to switch between that and other ships you have. This article will take you through exactly how to change your ship in Starfield without any hassle.

Switching Ships in Starfield | How to Change Your Home Ship

If you want to change what ship you fly in Starfield then you can do so via a “Ship Services Technician” and the easiest one to use in my opinion is in New Atlantis, right outside on the landing pad. Most Ship Services technicians can be found on the major city landing pads so it isn’t too difficult to spot them. Once you are at a technician, interact and select the “I’d like to view and modify my ships” dialogue option.

Related: How to Get the Millennium Falcon in Starfield | Ship Build Guide

From that screen, navigate to the ship in your inventory you would like to switch to. Once the ship of your choice is visible, simply utilize the option which says “Make Home Ship”. After this is done, you will now have successfully switched ship and can fly it out into the vast open galaxy until your heart’s content — this full process is also very similar to how you rename ships.

What Does a “Home Ship” Mean in Starfield?

Your home ship in Starfield is your active ship. The best way to think of it is basically as the main base of operations in space for your character. Whichever home ship you selected from the technician, you can bring it with you on any journey you make. It should be noted that if you end up using another ship in your travels then that ship will instead be your home ship, hence why you may find you want to change it often.

Related: Here’s Why Starfield Requires an SSD on PC

It is also worthwhile to assign crew members to your home ship during your voyage and you can increase how many crew members you have too. If you would like a home ship that has a lot of space for other crew members (companions), then I recommend you build (or buy) a ship with a lot of crew stations and also level up your ship command skill. This is all so you are allowed to have more crew members with you on the ship.

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023