NBA 2K24 features a pretty wide array of clothing options, going from formal wear and usual workout clothes to a wide array of jerseys. But is it possible for your MyPlayer to enter court shirtless? Here’s how to take off your shirt in NBA 2K24.

How to Take Your Shirt Off in NBA 2K24 (Next Gen)

You will be able to take off your shirt in NBA 2K24 by reaching the Rookie 3 level in the game’s affiliation reputation system. Once you do that, just head to My Player, Appearance, and The City before going to Top and selecting the No Shirt option.

How to Unlock the Reputation System in 2K24

The NBA 2K24 reputation system will be automatically unlocked once you join either the ELITE or RISE affiliations.

You will be able to join ELITE by, after triggering the Affiliations: Join ELITE quest, scoring 100 points and winning 10 games on the ELITE courts. To join RISE, you must perform 50 assists and complete 10 games with a teammate score higher than B+ in the RISE courts after triggering the Affiliations: Join RISE quest. Both quests can be triggered by simply talking to each faction’s representative at the beach.

How to Take Your Shirt Off in NBA 2K24 (Current Gen)

Those playing NBA 2K24 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC will be able to unlock the ability to take off their shirts by completing the Tour de Force Virtual Rivals quest. You will be able to complete the quest by simply playing Virtual Rivals Matches. But be advised, as you will have to play way more than a few in order to complete it. Completing the quest will also allow you to get the Gym Rat badge.

Once you unlock the ability, you will be able to take off your shirt by heading to My Player, Clothes, and then to Neighborhood before selecting Top and then picking the No Shirt option.

This guide was made while playing NBA 2K24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023