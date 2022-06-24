How to Tap Strafe in Apex Legends on PC and Controller

Apex Legends has been thriving for a multitude of years and many are always discovering new strategies while working their way to the front of the pack. With all of the many legends available, you certainly will be understanding how best to utilize each one and find your favorite. Of course, there are a few advanced improvised mechanics that you will be able to learn while playing for getting an advantage over others if it’s something that you want to do. This guide article will take you through the process of how to tap strafe in Apex Legends.

How to Tap Strafe in Apex Legends

In order to tap strafe in Apex Legends for PC, you can do this by pressing shift, control, and space and then holding down what movement key you need for going the way you want. So for example, if you want to begin tap strafing right you will want to press shift, control, and space, and hold down the D key if you want to go right depending on how your keybinding set-up is for movement.

While you are doing all of this, when you have reached the high-end of the jump you will need to move the scroll wheel on the mouse quickly up or down while you are of course holding the strafe key you need. However, do not move the mouse while doing that step. Afterward, you can move the mouse in the direction that your character is being pulled towards. Now you can keep utilizing the mouse scroll wheel and holding the strafing button. Then you have completed the tap strafe. Now you can hop back into the action with the knowledge of how to tap strafe.

For consoles, unfortunately, it is a lot more difficult to tap strafe, and it isn’t really possible to do so with regular controllers. If you however have the Xbox Series Elite 2 controller then you can have a ‘shift’ assigned paddle. However, the general process is much quicker and more reliable for PC. Console players will have to utilize general strafing methods.

Apex Legends is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Along with this, Apex Legends is also available for IOS and Android after getting tested.

- This article was updated on June 24th, 2022