Resident Evil Village is the most recent Action Survival Horror title from Capcom, attaining critical acclaim and greater mainstream popularity for the franchise as a whole. The game follows Ethan Winters, a man who keeps surviving incredible bouts with mortal danger only for fate to go “hold my beer” and throw more at him. He has become a tragic, yet iconic figure in the Resident Evil mythos, but for the longest time, you could only play from the first-person perspective, a big change from typical Resident Evil experiences. But there are ways you will be able to Switch to Third Person Mode in Resident Evil Village, so read on to find out!

How to Turn on Third Person Mode in Resident Evil Village

While it is not currently supported, the Third Person Mode will soon be added as an option you can toggle in the upcoming Winters Expansion DLC, coming out on October 28, 2022. There have been unofficial mods that have come and gone for PC players, but this will be a fully functional build. This will enable players to experience Village like that of the recent Resi 2 and 3 remakes. Some detractors might argue that this diminishes the intimate sense of terror you as the protagonist feels, and removes the immersion you may have possessed without being able to see Ethan’s face, but it will conversely provide a better showcase of the action and animations of you and your enemies.

Along with the Third Person mode coming with the Winters Expansion, you’ll also get the following:

The Mercenaries Additional Orders: Three new characters join the fray — Chris Redfield, Alcina Dimitrescu, and Karl Heisenberg, as well as the Bloody River and Bloody Village stages.

Shadows of Rose: New story featuring a grown-up Rose Winters, Ethan’s daughter, playable in the third person perspective, where she discovers the surviving remains of the Black God, the fungal roots responsible for much of the terrors brought on in Village. She attempts to use this to suppress her latent powers, but in doing so, unleashes nightmares upon herself through which she must navigate.

If you’ve not played Resident Evil Village before, you’ll be happy to hear you can get the Gold Edition, which contains the Winters Expansion, Trauma Pack DLC, access to RE: Verse, and even some limited goodies if you pre-order.

This concludes our guide on How to Switch to Third Person Mode in Resident Evil Village! Be sure to check out our other guides for the game!

Resident Evil Village was released on May 7, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. It will soon also be available along with the Gold Edition and Winters Expansion on October 28, 2022.