The massive region of Vera debuted on the global version of Tower of Fantasy, thus giving players all over the world the chance to explore its deserts and its futuristic capital. But how can you reach Mirroria in Tower of Fantasy? With that said, and in order to both answer that and allow you to explore what many consider to be the best area in the game as fast as possible, here’s how to unlock and reach the cyberpunk city of Mirroria in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Unlock and Reach Mirroria in Tower of Fantasy

After unlocking the ability to travel to Vera, you will be able to unlock the city of Mirroria by going through the region’s main-questiline, Land of Sand. Once in the city, you will immediately be able to fast travel to any of its districts by making use of aerial taxis and trains.

With that said, although you will not be able to enter some of the establishments featured across the city right away, you will be able to interact with the Gachapon machines scattered across the districts, which can reward players with Matrix sets, cosmetics, gacha currencies, vehicles, and exclusive items. You can check out the location of all machines in our Where to Find All the Mirroria Gachapon Machines in Tower of Fantasy guide.

After first arriving in the city, you will also be able to freely return to the desert by making use of the transport unit located directly in front of the main structure. You will also be able to teleport yourself straight to the city from anywhere by opening the game’s map, selecting the Mirroria icon, and then selecting the Aerial Port Access transmission point.

To recap, here’s how to fast travel to Mirroria in Tower of Fantasy:

Unlock the city by taking part in the main storyline.

Open the Map.

Click on the globe located in the lower left.

Select Mirroria.

Click on the Aerial Port Access and select transmit.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2022