Tower of Fantasy‘s version 2.0 just arrived, bringing to global players the long-awaited and highly anticipated region of Vera and all of its new features, which include but are not limited to new weapons/simulacrum, new bosses, new raids, treasures, daily activities, and mechanics. But how can you unlock Vera? With that said, and to help you explore the new plane as soon as possible, here’s how to unlock and get to Vera in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Unlock and Get to Vera in Tower of Fantasy

Global Tower of Fantasy players can unlock the Vera sector by taking part in the Connect to Vera Sector mission, which will allow you to cross through the dimensional portal located on the Hykros HQ. The quest will only become available to those who either completed all six chapters + the epilogue of the Asperia storyline or to those who accepted to skip the game’s first six chapters in order to jump straight into Vera.

With that said, once the quest starts, all you need to do is head to the Hykros HQ and talk to Claire, which will allow you to walk through the portal. To recap, here’s how to unlock and reach Vera in Tower of Fantasy:

Complete the game’s first 6 chapters + its first epilogue or pick the option to skip the Asperia storyline.

Head to the Hykros HQ.

Talk to Dr. Claire.

Walk through the portal to enter Vera.

You can play Tower of Fantasy right now on PC, Android, and IOS.