How to Make all Drinks in Tower of Fantasy | All Drink Recipes

Tower of Fantasy gives its players the ability to prepare a wide array of different dishes and drinks, each set to offer a different effect. But how can you prepare all the drinks in the game? Now, to answer that and more, as well as to help all who want to both master the craft on TOF as well as get all the Dark Crystals that come with discovering new recipes, here’s how to make all drinks in Tower of Fantasy.

The Drinks exclusive to the Aida Cafe Event will not be included in this list, but you can find them on our Aida Cafe Event Guide, together with each character’s food preferences and the locations of all limited ingredients.

All Drink Recipes in Tower of Fantasy

In total, from the 13 Drink recipes currently featured in the game, global players can only make 10, as the Cactus Special, Chocolate Soymilk, and Aloe Vera Yogurt drinks feature ingredients only available on Vera. With that said, you can check out how to make all the Drinks currently featured in Tower of Fantasy below:

Iced Strawberry Soda: 2x Strawberries + 2x Honey + 1x Carbonated Water

2x Strawberries + 2x Honey + 1x Carbonated Water Thundercloud Blueberry Soda: 1x Small Blueberry Jar + 2x Honey + 1x Carbonated Water

1x Small Blueberry Jar + 2x Honey + 1x Carbonated Water Honeyed Fruit Juice: 2x Fallen Fruit + 1x Honey + 1x Carbonated Water

2x Fallen Fruit + 1x Honey + 1x Carbonated Water Iced Orchid Surprise: 2x Ghost Mushroom + 1x Milk + 1x Carbonated Water

2x Ghost Mushroom + 1x Milk + 1x Carbonated Water Sweet Pomegranate Juice: 2x Phospogranate + 2x Honey + 1x Carbonated Water

2x Phospogranate + 2x Honey + 1x Carbonated Water Cocoa Milk: 2x Cocoa Beans + 2x Honey + 1x Milk

2x Cocoa Beans + 2x Honey + 1x Milk Firedragon Fruit Tea: 2x Firedragon Fruit + 2x Honey

2x Firedragon Fruit + 2x Honey Snow Azalea Tea: 1x Snow Azalea + 1x Milk + 2x Honey

1x Snow Azalea + 1x Milk + 2x Honey Pine Cocoa: 1x Pinecone + 1x Cocoa Bean + 1x Milk

1x Pinecone + 1x Cocoa Bean + 1x Milk Nut Tea: 1x Hazelnut + 2x Pinecone + 2x Honey

1x Hazelnut + 2x Pinecone + 2x Honey Cactus Special: 2x Ball Cactus (Featured among the available dishes but cannot be prepared in the Global version).

You can play Tower of Fantasy right now on PC, Android, and IOS.