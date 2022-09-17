Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe Event: All Food Preferences, Recipes, and Ingredients

Tower of Fantasy‘s Aida Cafe event is here, giving players the chance to prepare a wide array of exclusive dishes as well as to get a wide array of rewards by serving them to many of the game’s main cast. But how can you cook the exclusive dishes, and more importantly, which dishes are each character’s favorites? Now, in order to allow you to get all of the rewards available as part of the Aida Cafe event in Tower of Fantasy, here’s how to get all the new ingredients and cook all the new recipes part of the event, as well as which dishes are each character’s favorites.

Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe Event: All Exclusive Ingredients and How to Find Them

In total, you will be able to find 7 limited ingredients in the world during the Aida Cafe event. You can check out all of them, as well as where to find them, below:

Apple: Can be found by collecting fallen fruits scattered throughout Aida.

Can be found by collecting fallen fruits scattered throughout Aida. Wild Boar Meat: A rare drop after killing boars in the wilderness.

A rare drop after killing boars in the wilderness. Turkey: Can be acquired by killing Hyenas of all kinds.

Can be acquired by killing Hyenas of all kinds. Sesame: Can be found while collecting Brown Rice.

Can be found while collecting Brown Rice. Sugar Cube: Can be acquired by defeating members of the Heirs of Aida.

Can be acquired by defeating members of the Heirs of Aida. Grapes: Can be acquired by defeating members of the Ravagers.

Can be acquired by defeating members of the Ravagers. Salmon: Can be acquired by defeating Sobek.

How to Cook All Limited Recipes Part of the Aida Cafe Event

After getting the exclusive ingredients, you can then use them to cook a total of 10 exclusive/limited recipes. You can check out how to cook all Limited Dishes featured as part of the Aida Cafe event below:

Roast Suckling Pig: 1x Lettuce + 1x Honey + 1x Wild Boar Meat + 1x Sugar Cube

1x Lettuce + 1x Honey + 1x Wild Boar Meat + 1x Sugar Cube Fruit Punch: 1x Carbonated Water + 1x Balloon Fruit + 1x Set of Grapes

1x Carbonated Water + 1x Balloon Fruit + 1x Set of Grapes Braised Turkey with Apples: 1x Broccoli + 1x Potato + 1x Apple + 1x Turkey

1x Broccoli + 1x Potato + 1x Apple + 1x Turkey Apple Cake : 1x Poultry Egg + 1x Brown Rice + 1x Apple + 1x Set of Grapes

: 1x Poultry Egg + 1x Brown Rice + 1x Apple + 1x Set of Grapes Roasted Drumstick with Vegetables: 1x Mushroom + 1x Lettuce + 1x Turkey

1x Mushroom + 1x Lettuce + 1x Turkey Small Sesame Rice Dumplings: 1x Mushroom + 1x Brown Rice + 1x Sesame

1x Mushroom + 1x Brown Rice + 1x Sesame Gingerbread: 1x Honey + 1x Brown Rice + 1x Sugar Cube

1x Honey + 1x Brown Rice + 1x Sugar Cube Pan-fried Salmon : 1x Lettuce + 1x Potato + 1x Salmon

: 1x Lettuce + 1x Potato + 1x Salmon Turkey Beet Soup: 1x Mushroom + 1x Potato + 1x Turkey

1x Mushroom + 1x Potato + 1x Turkey Apple Juice: 1x Apple + 1x Sugar Cube + 1x Carbonated Water

Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe Event: All Food Preferences

As we said above, many characters part of the game’s cast will visit the Cafe, and will then reward you with points based on the course you served them. Simple right? Well, not so much, as each character will have their own preferences, and serving the wrong combination of dishes can end in a disaster. But worry not, you can check out every character’s favorite dishes below:

Main Course Side Dish Soup Dessert Drink Claudia Roasted Suckling Pig Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Sea Crab Soup Apple Cake Honeyed Fruit Juice Cobalt-B Spicy Burger Fries Eel and Mushroom Soup Caviar Potato Balls Thundercloud Blueberry Soda Cocoritter Golden Egg and Tomato Simple Power Salad Fiddlehead Soup Chocolate Bread Apple Juice Crow Spicy Eel Pan-Fried Salmon Seafood Soup Caviar Potato Balls Nut Tea Huma Caterpillar Fungus Noodles Lettuce Salad Snow Lotus Soup Purple Yam Pie Snow Azalea Tea King Roast Suckling Pig Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Turkey-Beet Soup Apple Cake Fruit Punch Samir Roast Suckling Pig Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Sea Crab Soup Gingerbread Fruit Punch Shiro Steamed Crab Pan-Fried Salmon Steamed Egg With Sea Urchin Caviar Potato Balls Nut Tea Tsubasa Roast Suckling Pig Barnacle Stew Turkey Beet Soup Chocolate Bread Fruit Punch Meryl Steamed Crab Boiled Scallops Small Sesame Rice Dumplings Fruit Cake Nut Tea Zero Fried Chicken Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Turkey Beet Soup Apple Cake Iced Strawberry Soda Echo Sizzling Meat Crispy Grilled Fish Breakfast cereal Caviar Potato Balls Apple Juice Ene Braised Turkey with Apples Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Small Sesame Rice Dumplings Apple Cake Cocoa Milk Hilda Fried Chicken Pan-Fried Salmon Small Sesame Rice Dumplings Caviar Potato Balls Honeyed Fruit Juice Bai Ling Truffle Fried Rice Fiddlehead Pie Small Sesame Rice Dumplings Gingerbread Nut Tea Pepper Braised Turkey with Apples Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Breakfast cereal Fruit Cake Nut Tea / Snow Azaleatea

It’s important to point out that you only need to serve 4 out of 5 of each character’s favorite dishes to get the maximum amount of points from them.

Tower of Fantasy‘s Aida Cafe event is set to run until September 28, 2022. You can currently play the game on PC, Android, and IOS.