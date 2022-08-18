Tower of Fantasy gives players the ability to cook a wide array of different dishes, all featuring their own exclusive effects and ingredients, the latter of which can be found by either exploring the game’s many regions or through hunting. With that said, among the many cooking ingredients in the game, Broccoli will be one of the first you will spot, but that does not mean that the ingredient is easy to find. Now, to help you both unlock all of the dishes in the game, as well as get a few extra Dark Crystals, here’s where to find Broccoli in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to Find Broccoli in Tower of Fantasy

In total, according to the game’s interactive map, players can find a total of 33 Broccoli in Tower of Fantasy, all of which are located in the Astra region. You will be able to find the vegetable by heading to a few different areas, but the biggest concentration of the ingredient can be found on the backfields of Astra Shelter, in the area surrounding the Astra Cemetery, as well as south of the Crimson Pillars area. You will also be able to find a few on the northern side of the region, as well as a couple on the Football Field area.

You can check out the exact location in which you can find the ingredient in the game below, courtesy of its interactive map.

Unfortunately, Broccoli is not only available in lower quantities when compared to other vegetables in the game, but it is also easy to miss. To help with that, you can check out how the ingredient appears in the game below:

Now that you know all the places in which you can find Broccoli in Tower of Fantasy, don’t forget to also check out the location of all Scenic Points featured in both Astra and Banges.

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.

- This article was updated on August 18th, 2022