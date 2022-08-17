In Tower of Fantasy, players can find a series of Scenic Points scattered throughout all of the game’s main regions, each guaranteed to reward them with not only Dark Crystals but also exploration points. With that said, the Banges region features a total of 6 Scenic Points, but where exactly is each Scenic Point located? To answer that and more. here’s the exact location of all Scenic Points featured in the Banges region in Tower of Fantasy.

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out where to find all the Scenic Points present in the Astra region.

All 6 Banges Scenic Point Locations in Tower of Fantasy

You can find the first Banges Scenic Point on Banges Dock, more specifically on the top of one of the parts of the collapsed bridge. You can easily find the Scenic Point by either climbing the bridge or the cliffs located north of the dock. You can check out the exact location of the Scenic Point in the image below:

The second Scenic Point can be found by heading north of the dock, towards Banges Tech. Once in the area, you will be able to spot the point on a suspended wooden structure facing the entrance of the factory.

The third Scenic Point can be found by heading to the Mt. Woochu area, once there, you will be able to find the point on a cliff facing the broken bridge, which will also feature the presence of both a rusted chest and a cooperative challenge station.

The fourth point can be found by heading to the Banges Farms Spacerift. Once there, you will be able to reach and spot the Scenic Point by jumping into the remains of the bridge located left of the Spacerift. The point will be located there.

The fifth Scenic Point can be found by heading to the Banges Shelter area, once there, you just need to head north of the area’s Spacerift until you can spot Bai Ling. To reach the point, you just need to climb the cliffs behind her, as the point will be located directly above the area, and placed in front of two small Crystals.

The sixth and final Scenic Point, Signal Station Ruins, can be found by heading to an enemy outpost located west of the Apophis boss-fight, in the location marked on the map below. Once in the camp, you can find the point by heading to the back. The point will be located on a small cliff featuring a series of enemies in formation, all led by Londor The Sentinel.

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.

