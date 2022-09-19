Tower of Fantasy’s newest main update brought to Global players a wide array of new mechanics, all packed with a new and massive region. But did you know that among the new mechanics is the ability to actually craft, or in this case fuse, SSR Matrices? Now, in order to help you bring the most out of your weapons in the game, here’s how to fuse SSR Matrix sets on Tower of Fantasy.

How to Craft SSR Matrix Sets in Tower of Fantasy

Overall, you can fuse SSR Matrices in Tower of Fantasy by using the fusion feature available in the Artificial Island’s building mode, which you can unlock by talking to Kalador. Once in the mode, you will be able to fuse for the matrices by heading to the Workshop and then expending a set number of resources for a chance of getting an SSR Matrix.

Wait, what do you mean by chance? Well, as you may have guessed, and in true Gacha fashion, performing a fusion will not guarantee that you will receive an SSR Matrix, as the SSR matrices are only one of the many results available after finishing each fusion process.

With that said, here are the requirements you will need to fulfill and the resources you will need to exchange in order to craft all available SSR Matrices in Tower of Fantasy:

Samir: Upgrade the Pawpaw House to level 5/7 and then fuse 100 Energy Materials and 14/25x Quality Building Materials for a chance of getting a random Samir Matrix piece.

KING: Upgrade the Machine Pod to level 5/7 and then fuse 100x Metal Material and 14/25x Quality Building Materials for a chance of getting a random KING Matrix piece.

Huma: Upgrade the Machine Pod to level 5/7 and then fuse 100x Metal Material and 14/25x Composite Materials for a chance of getting a random Huma Matrix piece.

Shiro: Upgrade the Pumpkin House to level 5/7 and then fuse 100x Fiber Materials and 14/25x Quality Building Materials for a chance of getting a random Shiro Matrix piece.

Crow: Upgrade the Kitty House to level 5/7 and then fuse 100x Supply Materials and 14/25x Composite Materials for a chance of getting a random Crow Matrix piece.

Meryl: Upgrade the Kitty House to level 5/7 and then fuse 100x Supply Materials and 14/25x Quality Building Materials for a chance of getting a random Meryl Matrix piece.

Cocoritter: Upgrade the Turtle House to level 5/7 and then fuse 100x Renovation Materials and 14/25x Quality Building Materials for a chance of getting a random Cocoritter Matrix piece.

Zero: Upgrade the Turtle House to level 5/7 and then fuse 100x Renovation Materials and 14/25x Composite Materials for a chance of getting a random Zero Matrix piece.

Tsubasa: Upgrade the Pawpaw House to level 5/7 and then fuse 100x Energy Materials and 14/25x Composite Materials for a chance of getting a random Tsubasa Matrix piece.

Random SSR Matrix: Upgrade the Pumpkin House to level 5/7 and then fuse 100x Fiber Materials and 14/25x Composite Materials for a chance of getting a random Matrix piece.

Now that you know how to craft matrix sets in Tower of Fantasy, don’t forget to also check out what each character’s preferences are in the Aida Cafe event, as well as how to get the game’s new Crimson Meteor Vehicle.

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2022