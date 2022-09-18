Tower of Fantasy‘s version 1.5 brought to Global players a wide array of content, such as a new region, a new building mode, a multitude of new mechanics, and, in true Tower of Fantasy fashion, a new vehicle, called Crimson Meteor, which looks just like the one featured in Samir’s splash art. But how can you unlock the new vehicle in the game? Now, in order to help you to get the new vehicle as fast as possible, here’s how to get the Crimson Meteor in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Get the Crimson Meteor Vehicle in Tower of Fantasy

After unlocking the Artificial Island Construction/Building Mode in Tower of Fantasy, you will be able to get the Crimson Meteor vehicle by first heading to the Exchange Store and then going to the Tech Store Tokens section. Once there, you will be able to buy the vehicle in exchange for 140 Tech Store Tokens. Once you do that, you just need to go to Vehicles to unlock and equip the Crimson Meteor.

To recap, here’s how to get the Crimson Meteor vehicle:

Unlock the Artificial Island’s building mode.

Get a total of 140 Tech Store Tokens.

Head to the Exchange Store and then to Tech Store Tokens.

Exchange the Tokens for the Crimson Meteor.

How to Get Tech Store Tokens in Tower of Fantasy

You can get a total of 140 Tech Store Tokens in Tower of Fantasy, but the currency can only be gained by purchasing packs of 20 on the Building mode’s Exchange Store. Each pack will be available as a one-time-only purchase in each section of the Store.

With that said, you will be able to get all of them by spending 20,000 Metal Materials, 20,000 Fiber Materials, 20,000 Energy Materials, 20,000 Supply Materials, 20,000 Renovation Materials, 600 Composite Materials, and 600 Quality Building Materials.

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.