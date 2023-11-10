Image: Sledgehammer Games

Operators just continue to grow in Modern Warfare 3. Tackle the game with the character of your choice, and prepare to kill or get killed. Here is how to unlock BBQ in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3: How to unlock BBQ

BBQ, also known as David Fischer, is one of the many Operator characters added to the Operator pool at the Modern Warfare 3 launch. To unlock him, you will have to kill a total of three enemy Operators that have been affected by your Tacticals in a single Multiplayer match. In Modern Warfare 3, these include the following Tactical weapons:

Battle Rage

EMD Grenade

Flash Grenade

Scatter Mine

Smoke Grenade

Note that this doesn’t mean you need to kill these three Operators back to back. While you will indeed need to kill them in a single match, you can kill them separately. With that being said, try to use your Tacticals to affect multiple enemies at once so that as soon as you rush and shoot them, you will get rid of them, hopefully fulfilling this Operator unlock requirement in a single Multiplayer encounter.

BBQ, which arguably has one of the best nicknames of the bunch, is an Operator who is part of the private military contractor named SpecGru. This organization was introduced during the events of the Modern Warfare 2 remake and, in Modern Warfare 3, is featured again against the enemy faction called KorTac. Alongside BBQ, 11 other operators have been added to the Operator SpecGru pool.

Related: How to Unlock Jet in Modern Warfare 3

You will be able to unlock the other SpecGru Operators by playing the Campaign, killing zombies in, you guessed it, Zombies mode, and performing similar feats in Multiplayer matches. With the new KorTac Operators, you have a total of 25 incoming Operators for Modern Warfare 3, making BBQ just the tip of the iceberg.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023