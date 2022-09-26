How-to-Unlock-Ember-Valley-In-Slime-Rancher-2

The release of Slime Rancher 2 has promised more than a variety of new slime companions. With several new areas to unlock and explore, ranchers are keen to discover life outside Rainbow Island. But with little guidance on where to head next, it’s hard to know how to reach these locations. Ember Valley is one of the newest additions to the title and is home to a tonne of volcanic puzzles for players to sink their teeth into. So read on to find out how you can access Ember Valley.

How to Access Ember Valley in Slime Rancher 2

Unlocking Ember Valley isn’t as intimidating as the task sets out; it’s a relatively simple process. First, you’ll need to locate a sizeable pink slime titled “Pink Gordo,” which can usually be found toward the northwest of Rainbow Island. This gigantic softie is the key to the valley, so you’ll need to feed it to take it down. Once it combusts into several smaller pink slimes, you’ll discover a geyser. Step onto the geyser and wait for it to burst, which will take you to the edge of a cliff. A device at the end of the ridge which can be interacted with will unlock the teleport to Ember Valley.

After following these steps, the teleport menu will now have access to Ember Valley, and you can continue your slime collection in a more active location. Ember Valley is home to a wider variety of slimes, so it’s perfect for any rancher who has exhausted their supplies on Rainbow Island. The area also homes four types of Gordo slime for any player looking for an extra challenge. Finally, resources like Lava Dust and Primordy Oil can also be located in this rocky plain, so it’s a worthy endeavor, though you might want to ensure you have the right equipment before you dive in with both feet.

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.