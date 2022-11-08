Even though the Blue Blur is one of the fastest beings in the universe, fast traveling will save him some time getting places. Unfortunately, this option isn’t available at the start. So, how do you unlock the fast travel feature in Sonic Frontiers? We can explain this below.

How to Unlock Fast Travel in Sonic Frontiers

Fast Travel can be unlocked in two separate methods.

The first method is to go fishing. As you’re catching the many things in the body of water, you might end up snagging a scroll. If you manage to get both types of Elder and Koco scrolls, you’ll then unlock the ability to fast travel to them on your map. However, you can only fast-travel to them once you have their respective scrolls and interacted with them on the map.

The second method is to unlock the entire map. This means that you’d have to find all the question mark (?) locations on the map and clear the challenges tied to those landmarks. With each one completed, you get more of the map, eventually getting all of them.

Once you unlock fast traveling with the second method, you are now given the ability to teleport between all the fishing spots and the Zone portals. This can be extremely useful if you’re wanting to get as many Vault Keys as possible. Even levels you haven’t played yet can be teleported to upon unlocking the entire map.

With fast travel unlocked, you can also avoid enemies and Guardian boss battles that can lower your ring count. This will be important when you want to hit the ring cap. The ring cap can be important to clear certain objectives and battle the Titans when the time comes.

Finally, you do not need to get all the Chaos Emeralds in order to unlock anything. You’re rewarded for simply taking on the side objectives and traveling all around the Starfall Islands.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.