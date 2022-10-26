How to Unlock Player Titles in Overwatch 2: Cyberdemon, Nomad and more

A fun feature of Overwatch 2 is unlocking titles you can equip for other players to see your in-game accomplishments. Here is everything you need to know about how to unlock player titles in Overwatch 2. You can unlock prestige titles by completing the Battle Pass, challenge titles by playing in noncompetitive matches, and competitive titles by playing competitive matches. You will unlock most of these titles by simply playing the game, but the prestige titles will require a lot of grinding as they require a pretty insane amount of XP to unlock.
How to Unlock Player Titles in Overwatch 2
Here are details on how to earn titles in all three game categories: Prestige Titles, Challenge Titles, and Competitive Mode titles. Follow our guide below to learn the requirements for every Title in the three categories.
Prestige Titles
To unlock prestige titles, you must progress the Battle Bass to level 80, costing 10,000 XP. You can earn eight prestige titles by ranking up the battle pass from 80 to 200, costing upwards of 250,000 XP.
- Tier 85: Nomad
- Tier 95: Neogun
- Tier 105: Streetrunner
- Tier 120: Bytefixer
- Tier 135: Netbreaker
- Tier 155: Data Broker
- Tier 175: Technoknight
- Tier 200: Cyberdemon
These titles are only available during the season one Battle Pass.
Challenge Titles
You can earn titles by completing challenges in noncompetitive matches.
Here is how you view challenges:
- Navigate to the Challenges from your Homescreen
- Click on the Lifetime tab
- Scroll to the very bottom of the challenges list
- Each Title will have a description of the challenge needed to complete to earn the Title
Here are the available Challenge Titles:
- Stalwart Hero: Win 250 games in any mode
- Tenacious Hero: Win 750 games in any mode
- Unrelenting Hero: Win 1,750 games in any mode
- Vanguard: Win 250 games as any Tank hero in Quick Play or Competitive Play
- Assassin: Win 250 games as any Damage hero in Quick Play or Competitive Play
- Medic: Win 250 games as any Support hero in Quick Play or Competitive Play
- All-Star: Win 85 games in each of the 3 roles in Quick Play or Competitive Play
- Shapeshifter: Win 500 games in Mystery Heroes
- Executioner: Win 500 games in any Deathmatch mode
- Partygoer: Win 500 games in any Arcade mode, excluding Deathmatch
Competitive Mode Titles
You must first unlock competitive mode by winning 50 unrated Quick Play matches to earn competitive mode titles.
- Top 500 Challenger: End the season ranked as Top 500 in Competitive Play
- Grandmaster Challenger: End the season ranked as Grandmaster in Competitive Play
- Master Challenger: End the season ranked as Master in Competitive Play
- Diamond Challenger: End the seas ranked as Diamon in Competitive Play
- Adept Competitor: Win 250 games in Competitive mode
- Seasoned Competitor: Win 750 games in Competitive mode
- Expert Competitor: Win 1,750 games in Competitive mode
These titles are tied directly to how many games you win and your season ranking.
How Do I Equip A Player Title?
You can equip a title by following these instructions:
- Navigate to your Career Profile
- Click on Customization
- Select Player Titles
- Equip your Title
Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- This article was updated on October 26th, 2022