How to Unlock Player Titles in Overwatch 2: Cyberdemon, Nomad and more

A fun feature of Overwatch 2 is unlocking titles you can equip for other players to see your in-game accomplishments. Here is everything you need to know about how to unlock player titles in Overwatch 2. You can unlock prestige titles by completing the Battle Pass, challenge titles by playing in noncompetitive matches, and competitive titles by playing competitive matches. You will unlock most of these titles by simply playing the game, but the prestige titles will require a lot of grinding as they require a pretty insane amount of XP to unlock.

How to Unlock Player Titles in Overwatch 2

Here are details on how to earn titles in all three game categories: Prestige Titles, Challenge Titles, and Competitive Mode titles. Follow our guide below to learn the requirements for every Title in the three categories.

Prestige Titles

To unlock prestige titles, you must progress the Battle Bass to level 80, costing 10,000 XP. You can earn eight prestige titles by ranking up the battle pass from 80 to 200, costing upwards of 250,000 XP.

Tier 85: Nomad

Tier 95: Neogun

Tier 105: Streetrunner

Tier 120: Bytefixer

Tier 135: Netbreaker

Tier 155: Data Broker

Tier 175: Technoknight

Tier 200: Cyberdemon

These titles are only available during the season one Battle Pass.

Challenge Titles

You can earn titles by completing challenges in noncompetitive matches.

Here is how you view challenges:

Navigate to the Challenges from your Homescreen

from your Homescreen Click on the Lifetime tab

tab Scroll to the very bottom of the challenges list

Each Title will have a description of the challenge needed to complete to earn the Title

Here are the available Challenge Titles:

Stalwart Hero: Win 250 games in any mode

Tenacious Hero: Win 750 games in any mode

Unrelenting Hero: Win 1,750 games in any mode

Vanguard: Win 250 games as any Tank hero in Quick Play or Competitive Play

Assassin: Win 250 games as any Damage hero in Quick Play or Competitive Play

Medic: Win 250 games as any Support hero in Quick Play or Competitive Play

All-Star: Win 85 games in each of the 3 roles in Quick Play or Competitive Play

Shapeshifter: Win 500 games in Mystery Heroes

Executioner: Win 500 games in any Deathmatch mode

Win 500 games in any Deathmatch mode Partygoer: Win 500 games in any Arcade mode, excluding Deathmatch

Competitive Mode Titles

You must first unlock competitive mode by winning 50 unrated Quick Play matches to earn competitive mode titles.

Top 500 Challenger: End the season ranked as Top 500 in Competitive Play

Grandmaster Challenger: End the season ranked as Grandmaster in Competitive Play

Master Challenger: End the season ranked as Master in Competitive Play

Diamond Challenger: End the seas ranked as Diamon in Competitive Play

Adept Competitor: Win 250 games in Competitive mode

Seasoned Competitor: Win 750 games in Competitive mode

Win 750 games in Competitive mode Expert Competitor: Win 1,750 games in Competitive mode

These titles are tied directly to how many games you win and your season ranking.

How Do I Equip A Player Title?

You can equip a title by following these instructions:

Navigate to your Career Profile Click on Customization Select Player Titles Equip your Title

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 26th, 2022