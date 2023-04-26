How to Unlock Shulk and Rex in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed

Image: Nintendo

Fans of the Xenoblade series can discover a new story with familiar characters in the story expansion for the third game. Known as Future Redeemed, this DLC lets players fight alongside the people of Aionios against a threat not seen in the base game. They can also discover and play as older versions of the protagonists from the first two games. But how long will players need to wait before they can unlock Shulk and Rex in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed?

When Can Players Unlock Shulk and Rex in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed? All Requirements

Both of these protagonists are unlocked at similar times, but they can’t be used as soon as players start the expansion. For Shulk, players will need to reach the end of Chapter 2. In other words, they’ll need to have been traveling with Nikol for a while while completing multiple story events. Shulk will become available as part of the final fight of Chapter 2, and players will be able to switch to him using the tactics menu.

Image: Nintendo

Rex, on the other hand, appears right at the very start of Chapter 3. Players will be able to switch to him immediately as part of the chapter’s opening boss fight. The fight itself can prove to be difficult, as you’ll only do minor damage if you don’t pick your targets well. If you happen to be underleveled, lowering the difficulty might not be a bad idea if you just want to customize Shulk and Rex as soon as possible.

Related: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Characters: Get to Know Every Party Member and Main Character

Once you finish these back-to-back battles and go through a few more cutscenes, Shulk and Rex will be added to your party in full. Glimmer will also become fully available, with all three characters being fully unlocked at around the same time. Get used to their unique styles of fighting and you’ll be well-equipped for the ordeals to come!

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023