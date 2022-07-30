Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gives players the option to not only change the game’s voice language setting but also to adjust the game’s difficulty both before and during their playthrough. But which difficulty should you pick when starting your first playthrough in the game? To answer that and more, here’s everything you need to know about the difficulty options available on Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

You can currently play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in three different difficulties, Easy, Normal, and Hard, with each of them offering a pretty different overall experience. With that said, here’s an overview of all difficulty settings on Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The game’s standard difficulty, made for those who are new to the series as well as to JRPGs in general, allows you to fully experience the game’s combat system. Hard: The hardest difficulty currently available. Hard is a mode made for experienced JRPG/RPG players, no matter if they are new or not to the Xenoblade franchise. The mode features tougher enemies and pushes players to have a better understanding of the combat mechanics presented, all while featuring a fair challenge.

Taking into account the description of all difficulties currently available at launch, we would recommend that, as we said above, those new to the genre play on Normal, while, in our opinion, the Hard difficulty would be the best for those who are looking for a fair challenge.

How to Change the Difficulty Setting

After starting your playthrough, you can then change your chosen difficulty at any time by going to the Menu, heading to System, and then to Game. After that, just select Difficulty and change it to your new setting.

You can currently play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.