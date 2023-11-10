How to Unlock Swagger in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Roland “Swagger” Kaminski is one of the many cool operators you can unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). However, to achieve this, you’ll have to jump through one small hoop before you can play as him.

How to Unlock Swagger Operator in MW3

You must get 10 kills in the same match with an LMG to unlock Swagger in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Upon getting these kills, you’ll receive a notification at the top of your screen saying Riptide is now available.

How to Get 10 LMG Kills in Modern Warfare 3

The LMG weapon category in Modern Warfare 3 features awesome kill potential, and you’ve got an easy shot at getting this in one try on a Ground War match. From start to finish, if you steadily get 10 operator kills, this will be a breeze. If you’re uncertain about load-outs, the Anti-Materiel loadout has enough stopping power to get you through the match, or even one life, with these kills easily.

Beyond that, if you’re having trouble on Ground War, play to the strengths of the LMG. They are excellent for suppressing fire and can be shockingly effective against grouped targets. If you know a group of opponents are guarding an objective in Domination or a similar mode, use a flash grenade and mow them down.

This is one of the easiest and most fun operator unlock challenges in MW3, so enjoy yourself! You’ll find you can get kills quickly before even needing to reload, so this is also one of the more beginner-friendly challenges.

Naturally, steer clear of open spaces and stick to moving between areas offering cover. Mounting your weapon will reduce recoil and can catch unsuspecting players off guard before you slot them.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023