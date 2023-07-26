How to Unlock the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you have made it to this guide, it’s more likely than not that you have heard of the mysterious hidden Archetype in Remnant 2 called the Archon. There’s little information regarding this Archetype, but rumors have been circulating from data-miners on how to acquire it. Read on to learn how to get the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2.

How to Find the Hidden Archon Archetype in Remnant 2

According to data miners going through the game files, players can get the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2 by obtaining a “Strange Box,” hidden behind a locked door in the Labyrinth section of the game. The game files also mention that players must use the Biome Portal Key while inflicted by the Corrupted status to open the door officially.

At the time of writing, no player has been able to get the Archon Archetype by following the steps mentioned in the game files, leading me to believe that this is either a bug or possibly going to be an update added to the game in the future.

How to Get the Biome Portal Key in Remnant 2

If you want to try this (you never know, it may work for you), first, you must acquire the Biome Portal Key. This key can be easily obtained by playing through the main story and naturally progressing through the Labyrinth section of the game. Players will receive this item once they speak to The Keeper for the first time, allowing them to open various locked doors around the Labyrinth map.

How to Get the Corrupted Status in Remnant 2

As for becoming inflicted with the Corrupted status, this may take some additional work. The Remnant community has a theory that there is a gun somewhere in the game that can apply a Corrupted debuff to your party members, and they also believe that there are hidden enemies in the Labyrinth that can inflict the Corrupted status upon you for a short duration.

Otherwise, players can get easily Corrupted in different levels of Remnant 2, but this would be pointless for trying to get the Archon Archetype considering when you fast-travel back to the Labyrinth by using a Crystal, the game will remove your Corrupted status.

As we wait patiently to see if the Archon Archetype is real or until someone acquires it, you should take the time to learn how to find all the confirmed hidden Archetypes in Remnant 2.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023