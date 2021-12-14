How to Unlock the GWS in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Wonder Trading, or as it has been renamed to Surprise Trading in Pokemon games was such a fun feature. You get paired up with someone randomly online and trade a random Pokemon with them. You might get a legendary, some throwaway Pokemon, or a shiny with perfect IVs. It was a harmless gamble that is seemingly going to be added to Pokemon BDSP. Here is how all we know about the GWS in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, including how to unlock it.

What is the GWS?

The GWS, or the Global Wonder Station, is a revamped version of the Global Trade Station (GTS) in the Sinnoh region. This is an area you may have seen early on in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Once you hit Jubilife City and go left from the Trainers’ School, there will be this giant building that you are barred access from. The lady by the building will stop you and tell you that the GWS isn’t ready yet.

If this is anything similar to what the GTS was in the original Diamond and Pearl, this will be the place where you can trade Pokemon with other trainers in the format of an auction house.

Also, since the name has been changed to GWS instead of strictly trading, we can assume that the W (Wonder) will include Surprise Trading from other games. Though, it wouldn’t be surprising if we can’t trade Pokemon with players who are on the Let’s Go games or Sword and Shield.

How to unlock the GWS in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Unfortunately, it seems that the Global Wonder Station is still not ready for the public. There hasn’t been any confirmation or details leading up to when this place will be accessible. However, all we have for now is speculation.

Pokemon HOME, the cloud-based storage app for transferring your Pokemon between Sword/Shield, the Let’s Go games, and Pokemon GO, is going to have support with BDSP sometime in 2022. When the Sinnoh remakes do get support with HOME, it would not be that much of a surprise if the GWS opens.

More people trading in the game will give players more of an incentive to go out and catch more Pokemon. Over time, our boxes are going to fill up in our PCs, so we might need that extra bit of cloud storage to transfer some mons over, or even between games.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.