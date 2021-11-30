How to Check IVs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Whether you are a new player or a serious player of the mainline Pokemon games, you have probably heard of IVs. Named ‘Invidivual Values’, these basically determine a Pokemon’s overall stats in the long run. The higher the IV stat a certain Pokemon has, it’ll be stronger overall compared to the same Pokemon of the same level. This is why breeding and hatching eggs is a big endgame activity. The first Pokemon you catch won’t always have the highest stats. Here is how you can check IVs in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to check IVs in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

For those who want to take on the competitive scene of the Sinnoh remakes or want to take on the true endgame activities, you’ll have to beat the Elite Four first. This gives you access to the ferry at the southernmost part of Snowpoint City. Talking to the sailor after reaching the Hall of Fame will allow you to reach the Battle Zone.

From here, go to the Battle Tower. There is a man to the rightmost part of the main room. He’s standing beside another person with a Pikachu. If you talk to him, he’ll mention the Judge Function, a free installation to the PC that will help you determine the IVs of a Pokemon.

After speaking to him, any PC that you access to see your boxed Pokemon will have the option to check each one’s IVs. All you need to do is hover over a Pokemon and press the plus (+) button to judge their stats. It’ll break down what your Pokemon excels at in a category of five different ratings and their overall stats. These are the ratings and their value thresholds.

Total IVs

0 – 90 : OK stats

91 – 120 : Good stats

121 – 150 : Great stats

151 – 186 : Amazing stats!

Specific IVs

0 : No Good

1 – 15 : Decent

16 – 25 : Pretty Good

26 – 29 : Very Good

30 : Fantastic

31 : Best

Of course, nature is something to take into consideration when it comes to what highlights the strengths and weaknesses. If you want to expedite the process of breeding to get a Pokemon with perfect IVs, check out our guides on how to hatch eggs faster as well as where to find the Oval Charm.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.