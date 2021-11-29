Best Ways to Hatch Eggs Fast in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Here is what you need to know to breed Pokemon quicker.

November 29th, 2021 by Elliott Gatica

Oval-Charm-Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond

Hatching eggs is one of the biggest things when it comes to the endgame of Pokemon games. Everyone wants to get the perfect IVs, hidden abilities, and egg moves to really get the most out of their ideal Pokemon. Sometimes, we’ll just breed our Pokemon for Pokedex completion purposes. For example, Manaphy can be bred to make Phione. Here are the best ways to hatch eggs fast in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to hatch eggs fast in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, to even produce an egg in BDSP, you’ll need to breed Pokemon. Instead of having a male and female Pokemon, use a Ditto. It’s the ultimate breeding machine, as bad as that sounds. Put your Pokemon of choice in the Daycare with the Ditto and walk around for a few hundred steps.

Monitor the progress of your egg creation with the Egg Monitor, a Poketch app that is given to you by the people at the Nursery. Tap anywhere on this page to find out the status of your Pokemon.

Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl-Hatch-Eggs-Fast-3

Once you get your egg, switch your Poketch app to go onto the Pedometer. This keeps track of how many steps you take. It’s a good way to show how far you’ve walked towards hatching your egg. You can get this from Jubilife City.

Now that you have an egg, the old tried and true tricks from the past mainline Pokemon games works wonders here in the Sinnoh remakes. This includes having a Pokemon in your party that has the Flame Body ability.

The following Pokemon can have the Flame Body ability along with where they can be obtained:

Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl-Hatch-Eggs-Fast-1

As you have a Pokemon with the Flame Body ability, place them next to the egg you want to hatch quicker in your party. It cuts the steps needed to hatch the egg in half.

Another old tried and true trick to maximize egg hatching still works in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Biking from Route 210 south through Solaceon Town and to the bottom part of Route 209, then back up works wonders. The optimal line is about 127 steps from top to bottom. All you need to do is press up or down once you hit a wall to redo it.

Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl-Hatch-Eggs-Fast-2

There is another more interactive and slightly faster way than doing the aforementioned. Because there is a delay when you perform a 180 on your bike, it’s actually faster to ride your bike in the fastest gear in circles in an open area. This gets rid of the delay between switching sides and provides a much more consistent step count.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Catching Charm Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Where to Find the Catching Charm in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
The Catching Charm allows players in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl to increase the rate n which they capture...
Attack of the Fanboy
Sludge Bomb Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Where to Find Sludge Bomb TM in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Check out where to find Sludge Bomb TM in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon BDSP Honey Tree Spawns: All Honey Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Honey trees is the perfect place for shade and that's just how I feel.
Attack of the Fanboy
Bagon Brilliant Diamond Where to Catch Bagon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Check you where to catch Bagon in Pokémon Shining Pearl
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy