Best Ways to Hatch Eggs Fast in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Hatching eggs is one of the biggest things when it comes to the endgame of Pokemon games. Everyone wants to get the perfect IVs, hidden abilities, and egg moves to really get the most out of their ideal Pokemon. Sometimes, we’ll just breed our Pokemon for Pokedex completion purposes. For example, Manaphy can be bred to make Phione. Here are the best ways to hatch eggs fast in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to hatch eggs fast in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, to even produce an egg in BDSP, you’ll need to breed Pokemon. Instead of having a male and female Pokemon, use a Ditto. It’s the ultimate breeding machine, as bad as that sounds. Put your Pokemon of choice in the Daycare with the Ditto and walk around for a few hundred steps.

Monitor the progress of your egg creation with the Egg Monitor, a Poketch app that is given to you by the people at the Nursery. Tap anywhere on this page to find out the status of your Pokemon.

Once you get your egg, switch your Poketch app to go onto the Pedometer. This keeps track of how many steps you take. It’s a good way to show how far you’ve walked towards hatching your egg. You can get this from Jubilife City.

Now that you have an egg, the old tried and true tricks from the past mainline Pokemon games works wonders here in the Sinnoh remakes. This includes having a Pokemon in your party that has the Flame Body ability.

The following Pokemon can have the Flame Body ability along with where they can be obtained:

Slugma – Stark Mountain, Grand Underground

– Stark Mountain, Grand Underground Macargo – Stark Mountain, Grand Underground

– Stark Mountain, Grand Underground Magby – Grand Underground (Shining Pearl exclusive)

– Grand Underground (Shining Pearl exclusive) Magmar – evolve from Magby (Shining Pearl)

– evolve from Magby (Shining Pearl) Magmortar – trade Magmar while it’s holding the Magmarizer

– trade Magmar while it’s holding the Magmarizer Ponyta (Hidden Ability) – Route 206, 210, 211, 214, 215, Grand Underground

(Hidden Ability) – Route 206, 210, 211, 214, 215, Grand Underground Rapidash (Hidden Ability) – Evolve from Ponyta

(Hidden Ability) – Evolve from Ponyta Moltres (Hidden Ability) – Ramanas Park (Shining Pearl exclusive)

(Hidden Ability) – Ramanas Park (Shining Pearl exclusive) Heatran (Hidden Ability) – Stark Mountain

As you have a Pokemon with the Flame Body ability, place them next to the egg you want to hatch quicker in your party. It cuts the steps needed to hatch the egg in half.

Another old tried and true trick to maximize egg hatching still works in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Biking from Route 210 south through Solaceon Town and to the bottom part of Route 209, then back up works wonders. The optimal line is about 127 steps from top to bottom. All you need to do is press up or down once you hit a wall to redo it.

There is another more interactive and slightly faster way than doing the aforementioned. Because there is a delay when you perform a 180 on your bike, it’s actually faster to ride your bike in the fastest gear in circles in an open area. This gets rid of the delay between switching sides and provides a much more consistent step count.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.