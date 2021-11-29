Where to Find Oval Charm in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out where to find the Oval Charm in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 29th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Oval-Charm-Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players have the opportunity to find a wide array of items sure to help them on their travels through the region of Sinnoh, like the Oval Charm, an item extremely useful for those who plan to make use of the game’s breeding mechanic, as it increases the chances of players finding eggs during their visits to the Nursery.  With that said, we will now tell you where to find the Oval Charm in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Find Oval Charm in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can get the item in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl by going to Valor Lakefront after defeating the Elite Four and Cynthia. Once in the area, you just need to talk to Morimoto, the NPC in the pool located left to the intersection between the area and Route 213. After talking to him, you will have to beat him in a battle. After defeating the NPC, he will reward you with the Oval Charm. To recap, here’s how you can get the Oval Charm in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

  • Defeat the Elite Four and Cynthia.
  • Go to Valor Lakefront through Route 213.
  • Go to the pool located left to the intersection between the area and Route 213.
  • Talk to Morimoto.
  • Defeat Morimoto in a battle to receive the Oval Charm.

As you are already on Valor Lakefront, don’t miss out on the chance and take on the opportunity to also get the Catching Charm.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

